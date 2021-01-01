Tiger King 2 lands release date

Netflix producers have confirmed Tiger King 2 will premiere this year.

The original series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, was a massive international hit when it was unveiled in March 2020, with the series focusing on the life of zookeeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic, as well as other big cat conservationists, such as Carole Baskin.

Not only did the show win positive reviews from critics, but was viewed by over 34 million over its first 10 days of release, ranking as one of Netflix's most successful projects to date.

Now, executives have shared that a follow-up show will drop "this year".

"The global hit Tiger King, which attracted 64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere, will return to Netflix for more madness and mayhem," they commented in a press release.

Co-directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are returning to helm the series.

No other details were given.

In addition to Tiger King 2, Netflix has a full slate of true crime shows on the way, including The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, The Tinder Swindler, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, and Bad Vegan - all of which will hit the streaming service in 2022.