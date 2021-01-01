Bridesmaids cast reunites to promote Register A Friend Day

The cast of Bridesmaids has reunited to promote I Am a Voter's Register A Friend Day.

Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph, and Annie Mumolo, as well as the members of pop trio Wilson Phillips - who also made a cameo in the movie - joined a Zoom call on Wednesday, with the four-minute video chat marking the first time they've met up as a group since the hit comedy film was released in 2011.

While the stars undoubtedly had a lot to catch up on, they used the opportunity to speak about Register A Friend Day, which falls on Thursday, and has been established by the team at I Am A Voter, a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement and also encourages people to register to vote.

"Hey guys, something I think we should all do this year is register a friend to vote," stated Wendy Wilson, to which Kristen commented: "Everyone remember to vote. And not only remember to vote, but remember to register a friend to vote."

In addition, Melissa emphasised just how important it is to register this year.

"When it comes to voting, there's no such thing as an off-year," she told People of the campaign. "Friends don't let friends skip elections, and that's why I'm so excited to reunite with my Bridesmaids family to remind everyone to check their registration and participate in their local elections."