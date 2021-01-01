Sam Asghari responds to trailer for upcoming Britney Spears documentary

Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari has responded to the trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary Britney vs Spears.

Netflix officials released the trailer for the documentary, which focuses on Spears' fight to end her 13-year conservatorship, on Instagram on Wednesday, and in the comments under the video, Asghari made his feelings about the project clear.

"I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting agains (sic) injustice #freebritney," he commented, also referring to the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which was released in February.

Bobby Campbell, Lady Gaga's manager, also took to the comments to blast the documentary makers for profiting off of Spears' personal struggles.

"How much money is being made by third parties from this documentary leveraging Britney's personal story and its value in the media?" he began. "There needs to be transparency about how or whether the filmmakers are profiting from this doc, or if they are donating their fees to Britney's legal defense, or to legal defense funds to aid those who do not have the financial resources to fight against conservatorships. Even if it is in supporting of freeing Britney, this appears that it could be exploitative."

Asghari, who proposed to the singer earlier this month, showed his support for the comment by replying with a simple "100" emoji.

Britney vs Spears, which was made without Spears' participation, will debut on Netflix on 28 September, a day before the next hearing into the conservatorship case. Spears' father Jamie recently agreed to step down as her conservator.

The Toxic hitmaker is yet to comment on the new documentary, but she previously confessed that she felt "embarrassed" by Framing Britney Spears, also made without her involvement, and "cried for two weeks" about it.