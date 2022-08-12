Billy Eichner 'proud' to lead all LGBTQ+ cast in Bros

Billy Eichner "couldn't be more proud" that his new film has an all LGBTQ+ cast.



The 'Bros' star is thrilled that his new romantic comedy movie will feature a main cast who all openly LGBTQ+, and he admits it is a "long overdue dream" for him to lead a cast like he is.



He said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: "I could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of Bros. After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalise both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast.



"And while Bros may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s 'gay best friend.' And beyond all of that, this cast is f****** hysterical and you’re going to love them."



'Bros' is set to be the first major studio rom-com with two gay male leads.



Gushing about the movie, which will be released on August 12, 2022, he shared: "I’M MAKING A MOVIE!!!! Coming to a theater near you Aug 12, 2022! In shocking news, BROS will be the first rom com about gay men ever produced by a major studio and, apparently, I’m the first openly gay man to ever write and star in their own studio film. Only took 100 years! THANKS HOLLYWOOD!!! (sic)"



Billy has made no secret of his determination to get "as many openly LGBT actors as possible" to star in the project, in both "gay roles" and "straight roles".



He said: "I look forward to making that movie and finding as many openly LGBT actors as possible in gay roles, in straight roles. We not only need to start supporting LGBT actors theoretically, but we actually need to start casting them as well.



"In a perfect world, gay actors can play gay roles and gay actors can play straight roles, and straight actors can play straight roles and play gay roles, and we're all mixing and matching because part of the fun and the challenge of being an actor or an actress is to play someone who you're not. We can do it all."