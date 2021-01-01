Julia Louis-Dreyfus joins Netflix comedy film

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has joined Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in a new Netflix comedy movie.

Kenya Barris is making his directorial debut with the untitled film and wrote the script with Jonah.

Plot details on the project are being kept under wraps, but it is said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how culture, societal expectations and generational differences can shape and affect relationships.

Eddie and Jonah's characters will find themselves on opposite sides of those divides while Julia has been cast as Hill's mother in the film.

Jonah and Kenya are producing through the latter's Khalabo Ink Society banner with Hill involved via his Strong Baby company. Kevin Misher is also producing for Misher Films.

Mychelle Deschamps, Hale Rothstein, Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin, Andy Berman, David Hyman and Charisse Hewitt-Webster are all involved as executive producers.

Julia's recent movie credits include a voice role in the animated flick 'Onward' as well as parts in 'Black Widow' and 'Downhill', a comedy that also featured Will Ferrell.

She also starred in the political satire TV series 'Veep' as the fictional US Vice President Selina Meyer from 2012 to 2019 but previously admitted that the antics of former President Donald Trump was making her miss the programme.

Asked if Trump's behaviour made her miss the show, the 60-year-old actress said: "It does and it doesn't.

"I mean, I have to say, I think he's doing a better job of our show, except to say that it in fact isn't even remotely funny.

"It does make me miss it. It was super funny. It's just hard to compete with that c**p."