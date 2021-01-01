Matthew McConaughey weighs in on his future in politics

Matthew McConaughey is not ruling out a gubernatorial run in Texas.

A local poll released earlier this week showed that current Texas governor Greg Abbott could potentially lose to the actor in a hypothetical race for governor in 2022, with McConaughey getting the support of 44 per cent of Texans versus 35 per cent for Abbott.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor has been entertaining the idea of moving into politics in recent months, and the 51-year-old admitted his venture would be "in some capacity" on the Set It Straight: Myths and Legends podcast.

"I'm measuring it," the Interstellar star began. "Look, it's going to be in some capacity... I just, I'm more a folksy and philosopher-poet statesman than I am a, per se, definitive politician. So I go, well that's a reason not to, but then I go, no, that's exactly why you should. Because politics needs redefinition, but I'm measuring 'what is my category? What's my embassy?'"

Although voters showed favour to the actor, McConaughey hasn't aligned with any political party and clarified that he doesn't think he could make a full transformation into a politician.

"I have to remain an artist. I've earned my right to enjoy that Saturday night part of life, that music part of life," he continued. "It has to have music to it. I'm very good at being diligent, Monday morning, practical, structure, I'm all of that. But I've got to continue to be an artist."

The Dazed and Confused star said if there's a change in the way people are able to be politicians, he might have a real interest.

"Now if that's the category to be able to do that in, which would be different than, I think, some people have done it up to now, maybe it's for me," he concluded. "But maybe it's also in an all-new category that I just create and we'll see."