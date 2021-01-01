George Clooney and Brad Pitt making new movie

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are teaming up for a new film.

The 'Burn After Reading' co-stars are said to be at the heart of "one of the biggest bidding wars of the year" in Hollywood after teaming up with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' director Jon Watts for a new project.

The filmmaker will write, direct and produce the untitled thriller, while the two actors will star together as lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job, as well as producing under their own labels, George's Smokehouse Pictures and Brad's Plan B Entertainment.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM, and Warner Bros. are all in the picture to snap up the project, which could result in a pay day of more than $20 million for the actors.

Earlier this year, George starred as a Brad super-fan in a hilarious Omaze fundraising clip.

The 60-year-old actor stood in a bedroom plastered in posters of the 'Fight Club' star and even held a pillow with his face printed on it in the funny video titled 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate'.

George and his lawyer wife Amal were giving a fan the chance to stay with the couple at their home in Lake Como, Italy, to raise funds for the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.

And the 'Midnight Sky' star recorded the funny clip of him professing himself to be the ideal lockdown roommate to promote the competition.

He began: "One of my favourite things about meeting new people, is that you never know when a lifelong friendship is going to blossom.

"In fact, by total dumb luck, I actually spent most of last year rooming with some random guy and we're basically best friends now, but don't take my word for it, just ask him."

However, Bryon, who had just expected Clooney to pick up the Batman figure he had purchased from him online and not have to quarantine with him, responds: "Do I recommend hanging out with George Clooney? No, I do not. So, basically, George Clooney swung by my house to pick up something he was buying from me on Craigslist and the stay-at-home order hit and he never left. Moral of the story is, don't use Craigslist."

The Oscar-winner can then be seen hugging his Pitt cushion.

He says: "Can you believe Amal wanted me to throw this away? Not throwing this out, no way, man. Thank you for giving me a place. Me and Brad."