Rami Malek: 'I’ve fallen in love with London'

Magic Radio Breakfast presenters Ronan and Harriet were left ‘shaken but not stirred’ when they caught up with Hollywood superstars Daniel Craig and Rami Malek, to talk all about the hotly anticipated Bond film ‘No Time to Die’.



Finally released in cinemas on September 30th this film is the last time fans will get to see Daniel Craig on screen as James Bond. Revealing in the interview how he ‘hates giving speeches’ Craig’s emotional last moments on set were captured on film and shared across social earlier last week.



“It was just a moment where everybody turned up. It was literally my last night on set. I wanted to say something, I tried to keep it together and failed miserably,” said Craig.

Over the years the Bond films have become renowned for several iconic features, including the many anthemic theme tunes that have accompanied the release of each film. American singer songwriter Billie Eilish has written and performed the title song for No Time to Die, but when asked about their favourite Bond songs Daniel Craig chose the Propellerheads remix of ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’, whilst Rami Malek opted for Shirley Bassey’s iconic Goldfinger.



Alongside chatting about the music of Bond, the pair also discussed with Ronan and Harriet their favourite filming locations and the enjoyment they got from working together.

Daniel Craig on his favourite Bond song - “To get myself in the mood for things sometimes I'll play Propellerheads On Her Majesty’s Secret Service because it just gets me pumped up. I know it’s not a Bond theme, but I like that one, it will get you going. “

Rami Malek on his favourite Bond song - ”I remember as a kid the first time listening to Shirley Bassey and I believe it is Goldfinger. I was just so enamoured. I love Billie Eilish’s song on this as well.”

Rami Malek on his best-loved filming location - “I’ve fallen in love with London. I shot Bohemian Rhapsody here and now having shot No Time to Die, where most of my scenes took place here and being iconic Pinewood and 007 stage and those phenomenal sets, its unparalleled as far as I am concerned. So, to be living in London and shooting here at the same time is something that is a pretty indelible experience for me.”

When asked if we might see them working together again -

Daniel Craig “I hope so”

Rami Malek “I’d love that. Agent’s get on it!”