Will Smith admits to 'non-conventional' relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has candidly discussed his "unconventional" relationship with wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Back in July 2020, Jada confirmed an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina in 2016 during her separation from Will as part of an episode of Facebook Watch talkshow Red Table Talk, though the Hollywood couple later reunited.

However, in an interview for the November 2021 issue of GQ magazine, Will confirmed to the interviewer that he and 50-year-old Jada "stopped being monogamous" at some point in their relationship, with the Men in Black actor revealing that he has also had other sexual relationships.

"Jada never believed in conventional marriage... Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So, she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant, endless discussions about 'What is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple?' And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection," he explained. "We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can't be a prison. And I don't suggest our road for anybody. I don't suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms we've given one another... and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."

Will went on to note that he doesn't go into much more detail about his marriage in his upcoming memoir, titled Will, and also insisted that an image of him appearing upset at the end of the controversial Red Table Talk chat, which ended up turning into a viral meme, wasn't as accurate as people may have thought.

"It was midnight and we were going on vacation the next day," the 53-year-old recalled. "It was like, 'No, no, no, guys. I'm not sad. I'm f**king exhausted.'"

Will and Jada married in 1997.