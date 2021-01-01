James McAvoy would play Professor X in the MCU

James McAvoy would be willing to play Professor X in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 42-year-old actor portrayed Professor Charles Xavier in the 'X-Men' film series and revealed that he would be up for a return in the MCU if the story was right.

James said: "I'm all about doing good stuff, and when I got asked to play Charles for the first time, it was good stuff. It was good writing, and I was excited. If people offer me good writing, I'm always going to be excited."

Despite being open to a return, James is satisfied with the ending for the character and wouldn't be disappointed if he never returned to the part.

He said: "I do feel like I've had a good ending with Charles and I got to explore some really good stuff, particularly in the first two movies that I did for him as a character. So if my time is done, I'm happy with the time that I spent and the time that I was given and if good writing comes in and people want to do stuff with me, I'll always be open to that, but it's got to be good."

It has been speculated that Professor X could appear in the 'Doctor Strange' sequel and James has backed to incorporate the X-Men characters in the MCU.

The 'Glass' actor said: "They're clever people. They're so good at putting their stuff together. They'll figure out where to do it, but that might not involve people who've done it before. It might be a complete reimagining.

"And as a fan, I'm down for that as well and I'd be excited to see what happens next. If what happens next involves us, then that could be cool, but I'm not sure what way they're going to go with it, basically. But as a fan, I'm excited to see whatever way they go."