Helena Bonham Carter returning for Enola Holmes 2

Helena Bonham Carter is returning for 'Enola Holmes 2'.



The 'Harry Potter' star, 55, will be back on screens playing the titular character's (Millie Bobby Brown) mother Eudoria Holmes in the sequel to the 2020 action-adventure flick.



According to The Wrap, 'Chewing Gum' actress Susan Wokoma is also reprising her role as Enola's jiu-jitsu teacher Edith.



New cast members include another 'Potter' actor, David Thewlis, and 'Dune' actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster.



Plus 'Harlots' star Hannah Dodd, 'Twilight Zone's Abbie Hern and 'Endeavour's Gabriel Tierney.



None of the newcomers' roles have been revealed by Netflix at this time.



Henry Cavill will also reprise his role as fictional detective Sherlock Holmes and Louis Partridge will be back as Enola's on-screen partner-in-crime, Tewkesbury.



Harry Bradbeer is once again taking to the helm of the second movie in the mystery franchise.



The premise for the second movie read: "The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill return to the world of 'Enola Holmes', reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer and writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer's book series about Sherlock Holmes' brilliant sister."



Millie, 17, previously said: "I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family.



"Enola holds a special place in my heart – she's strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!"



Millie previously admitted she loved working on the first film and that she couldn't wait to shoot a sequel.



The acclaimed actress also observed that Enola is a character who is "always evolving".



Asked about the possibility of making a sequel, she said: "Yeah, there’s more of the story to be told. The story isn't over yet. She isn't grown up, there's no conclusion.



"I think she’ll forever be someone who is always evolving, but there's definitely more to be shown on screen. Harry and I loved working together, so this has to happen."



The original film was based on 'The Case of the Missing Marquess' by Nancy Springer.