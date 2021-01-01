Lori Loughlin set to return to acting after college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin is making her return to acting.



The 57-year-old will reprise her role as Abigail Stanton for the second season of the When Calls the Heart spin-off, When Hope Calls, with her slated to appear in the two-part season two premiere, When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, on 18 December, reports Deadline.



In 2019, the actress was written off of When Calls the Heart after she was indicted in the college admissions scandal with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. The pair were convicted of participating in a scheme to bribe admissions officials at the University of Southern California in order to enrol their daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli at the school. Loughlin served two months in jail for the crime last year, while her husband served five, which concluded in April.



A year after her write-off, series executive producer Brian Bird hinted that he was open to her return, tweeting, "Hope Valley is a place of second chances. We believe that. Not just for stories but for real life too. Everybody deserves second chances."



Meanwhile, Loughlin's daughter Olivia is a contestant in the current season of Dancing with the Stars. The YouTuber spoke about her mother prior to the season premiere, saying, "My mom's been a huge support. She's in total mom mode, like, 'Make sure you take an Epsom salt bath.' She's trying to get me to take an ice bath! I'm like, 'I don't need an ice bath yet!' My sister has been telling me she wants to come to every single show."