Regé-Jean Page to star in Noah Hawley's heist thriller

Regé-Jean Page is teaming up with Noah Hawley for an original heist thriller.

The Bridgerton breakout star has been cast in the lead role of the untitled Netflix movie, which is based on an original idea from the Fargo and Legion creator. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Page shared a screengrab of the casting news on his Instagram Stories and simply added a GIF image of diamonds raining down.

He will also executive produce the film with Angela Russo-Otstot. Hawley will produce under his 26 Keys banner alongside Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca via their AGBO banner.

"AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire. We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page," Larocca said in a statement announcing the project, reports Variety and Deadline.

The British actor first worked with the Russo brothers earlier this year when he appeared in their next directorial effort, The Gray Man, an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The project is another collaboration between Netflix and AGBO, which also teamed up on the Chris Hemsworth action movie Extraction.

Earlier this year, Anthony Russo praised Page for a profile piece in Variety, saying, "(Joe and I) like actors who are willing to continually reinvent themselves, and push themselves into new places. With Regé, we knew him as one specific thing over a short period of time, but he's an incredibly talented actor, and he can move in a lot of different directions as a performer."

Page's upcoming movie projects also include the latest adaptation of the video game Dungeons & Dragons, starring Chris Pine.