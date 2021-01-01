Lindsay Lohan partners with furry group to auction off NFT

Lindsay Lohan has partnered with furry group Canine Cartel to auction off an NFT.

The 35-year-old actress has partnered with the online platform for furries, a community of people who have an interest in anthropomorphic animals, or animals with human qualities. Canine Cartel sells NFTs (non-fungible tokens) of unique dog avatars, called fursonas, which Lohan unveiled earlier this week via Twitter.

"It's official, I'm a Friend of The Cartel!! It's the first NFT the @CanineCartelNFT is minting for the collection and you've got a chance to own it! Auction runs for 72 hours! Best of luck!" Lohan wrote.

Opening bids for the graphic start at .5 ethereum, which is approximately $1,500 (£1,115). The move resulted in the actress trending on Twitter, with one user writing, "'lindsay lohan, furry, nft' was not on my bingo card for this year. if not THE darkest timeline, definitely one of the bad ones."

The Parent Trap actress is not the first star to get into the crypto-currency-backed venture. Earlier this year, Mila Kunis announced she was releasing her animated series, Stoner Cats, exclusively as an NFT.