Jason Blum 'glad' that Halloween Kills was delayed

Jason Blum is "glad" that the release of 'Halloween Kills' was delayed.

The latest movie in the slasher franchise will be released later this month after being pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and Jason – who is producing the movie through his Blumhouse Productions company - is pleased that the flick will hit cinemas as well as on the streaming service Peacock for 60 days.

Speaking at the Beyond Fest screening, Jason said: "I've never had the experience... I mean, have we... You never have either. Where you have a movie, it's all ready to go, and then it doesn't happen. And so you're sitting on it and everyone on Twitter is like, 'Where is 'Halloween'?'

"So it's great for people finally are going to get to see it. And get to see it, obviously, here a couple more times, and then out in the world in a couple of weeks. So it feels fantastic. It feels great.

"It's going to be appreciated the way it should be appreciated. I'm very glad that we waited. There was a big question of, 'Should we wait or not wait?' And I'm really glad that we did."

Jason also revealed that he missed the experience of seeing a film in the cinema during the pandemic and had taken the pleasure of watching a movie on the big screen for granted.

The 52-year-old producer said: "It's just, you really miss it. It's something that I personally, definitely, took for granted. I used to, before Covid, I lived across the street from a movie theatre, and the way I would see movies was always in this theatre. And it's just something that I definitely took for granted, but I never will for the rest of my life.

"I'm going to feel different about going to the movies for the rest of my life. Because it's this special thing that I never thought of as special, I just assumed it would always take place."

Blum continued: "And yeah, there's nothing like showing a movie, in a movie theatre with a lot of people. And especially scary movies. Horror movies, they're just not as fun at home, it's just not the same thing."