Ralph Ineson loved working with Richard E. Grant in Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Ralph Ineson couldn't wait to work with Richard E. Grant in 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'.

The 'Game of Thrones' actor stars in the movie based on the stage musical of the same name as Wayne New – the homophobic father of the main character Jamie New – and relished working with the 'Withnail and I' star, who features as drag queen Hugo Battersby/Loco Chanelle.

Asked if Richard was the reason he signed up for the film, Ralph told the Metro newspaper: "Well, that was definitely one of the reasons. I am a huge fan and not totally because of 'Withnail and I' – but that is a very big part of it.

"It was also a great script and it was nice that there was a place for someone like me in a musical about a 16-year-old drag queen."

Ralph was also relieved that he wasn't required to sing during the movie.

'The Office' star said: "Thankfully, nobody had to hear me sing. The first thing I did when I was sent the script and asked to play Jamie's dad was to flick through and make sure he didn't have any songs."

Ralph stars in the titular role in the new medieval fantasy film 'The Green Knight' and gave audiences a hint as to what to expect from his character.

The 51-year-old actor explained: "The Green Knight is about eight foot tall and he is half man and half tree. His skin looks like it is made of bark and cracks when he moves, and when his feet touch the earth, vines grow across it. He is this huge, mythical nature being.

"To achieve that, I had to spend three and a half hours in make-up every morning, having the most amazing, sophisticated prosthetic work done by Barry Gower and his team."