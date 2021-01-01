Lindsay Lohan launching podcast

Lindsay Lohan is gearing up to launch her first podcast.

The Mean Girls actress has signed a deal with the team at digital content company Studio71 to create her own show, which is set to begin airing towards the end of the year.

"I'm excited to partner with Studio71 in the development and production of my podcast," the 35-year-old shared of the venture, according to Variety. "I'm looking forward to connecting with more of my fans and having intimate conversations with friends and thought leaders across all industries."

Lohan didn't indicate the theme of the podcast, or whether she has any celebrity guests lined up. However, she did insist the programme will highlight her "authentic voice".

And Moorea Smith, senior talent relations manager for podcasts at Studio71, is excited to have the star onboard.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lindsay to Studio71's podcast network and can't wait for her to take listeners behind the scenes of her life and work," she praised. "With her unparalleled experiences as an entertainer and entrepreneur, we are so excited for her to take the mic and share her thoughts and opinions with the world."

Lohan's other upcoming projects include an untitled Christmas romcom for Netflix and supernatural thriller Cursed, in which she will play Detective Mary Branigan.