Tilda Swinton, George Mackay and Stephen Graham starring in The End

Tilda Swinton, George Mackay and Stephen Graham are to star in 'The End'.

The trio have boarded the Neon musical which tells the story of the last human family left on Earth.

The movie will be directed by the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer and production will commence in 2022.

Oppenheimer is producing along with Final Cut for Real's Signe Byrge Sorensen with Wild Atlantic Pictures and Match Factory Productions co-producing the picture. Match Factory will also be responsible for international sales of the movie.

Tilda won an Oscar for her role in the 2007 film 'Michael Clayton' and is also set to star in Wes Anderson's movie 'The French Dispatch' while George is best known for starring in the war epic '1917'.

Stephen previously starred in Guy Ritchie's crime caper 'Snatch' alongside Brad Pitt and revealed that he was left gobsmacked by a compliment from the Hollywood legend.

The 48-year-old actor said: "There was one moment where I was sat to talking to Brad Pitt, he just said to me, 'You've got a lot of characters in you.'

"For him to say that and see that in me was ... wow.

"What I learnt from that set was playfulness. I just had a lot of fun."

The 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' star previously explained how he was star-struck by Robert De Niro on the set of Martin Scorsese's movie 'The Irishman'.

Stephen said: "Bob was a little bit late. And he just walks in the door, and he's got a cap on, and a pair of shorts and a t-shirt, with a paper under his arm, and was just like 'Hello'. I was really in awe."