Jamie Lee Curtis worried plastic surgery trends are 'wiping out generations of beauty'

Jamie Lee Curtis is concerned celebrity plastic surgery trends are "wiping out generations of beauty".

In an interview for October 2021 issue of Fast Company magazine, the Halloween actress discussed her experiences of undergoing cosmetic procedures, and noted that she doesn't believe Hollywood beauty standards have changed much.

"I tried plastic surgery and it didn't work. It got me addicted to Vicodin. I'm 22 years sober now," she told the publication. "The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty. Once you mess with your face, you can't get it back."

Curtis was prompted to seek plastic surgery treatment in her twenties after a cameraman made some comments about her "puffy eyes", and later became addicted to painkillers. She became sober from opiates in 1999.

Elsewhere in the chat, Curtis noted that she is also troubled by the impact of social media on young people, and insisted that she never reads any of the comments on her posts.

"There's some remarkable good that has come from social media: I love the exposure to amazing people doing amazing things, to activism. The best example is Greta Thunberg. I've been inspired watching the movement she created. It's also very dangerous. It's like giving a chain saw to a toddler," the 62-year-old sighed. "We just don't know the longitudinal effect, mentally, spiritually, and physically, on a generation of young people who are in agony because of social media, because of the comparisons to others. All of us who are old enough know that it's all a lie. It's a real danger to young people."