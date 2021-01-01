Sarah Jessica Parker announces December release of Sex and the City revival

Sarah Jessica Parker has announced the Sex and the City revival will be released in December.



A 20-second teaser released by HBO Max shows Parker on the set of the upcoming series, filmed on New York City's Fifth Avenue.



"It's Sarah Jessica, hello from New York City Fifth Avenue," she begins. "(We're) shooting, as we speak, the next chapter of Sex and the City... with some beloved friends, but in the meantime - swoosh!"



The teaser ends with a shot of the streaming service's logo, stating that the series will be released at the end of the year, but not on what date.



The revival, titled And Just Like That..., will follow the original characters from Sex and the City - without Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha - years after the end of the series. Other cast members include Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg and Evan Handler.



Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big - Parker's onscreen love interest - in the original series, also signed on for the show. Photos of filming released online show Mr. Big and Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw together, sparking fan theories that the two are still together where the plot picks up.



Also appearing on the series is the late Willie Garson, who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Garson, who played Carrie's best friend Stanford Blatch on the show, had filmed scenes for the revival prior to his passing.