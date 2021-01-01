Whoopi Goldberg stopped dating younger men because it can be ‘tiring’

Whoopi Goldberg has admitted dating younger men can be “tiring”.



During a discussion about age gaps in relationships on Wednesday’s The View, co-host Sara Haines asked the 65-year-old comedy star whether she prefers older or younger men.



"It depends on my mood," the EGOT winner joked. "Because it's about the person. Sometimes you meet somebody who is younger than you and… look, it would be perfect if everybody was well-matched and well put together, but they're not. And you find it where you find it, and it may last a long time or it may not."



Goldberg then recounted a previous experience with a younger man, where she had to teach him about The Beatles.



"Let me tell you why I stopped doing lots of things with younger folks," she recalled. "I went out with a younger dude and he said, 'I can't believe this.' I said, 'What are you talking about?' He said, 'I did not know that Paul McCartney had another band.' And you kind of go, 'The Beatles? You've never heard of The Beatles?' 'No!'"



Goldberg continued, "So you have to know when you're going younger, there's a lot of information that you have to impart. And sometimes it's tiring. But then there's the other way where you're like, 'Yeah, you're younger, but you look good! Yeah, you're alright.' So you never know."



The Sister Act actress has been married three times. First to Alvin Martin, with whom she shares her 48-year-old daughter Alexandrea. The couple split in 1979. In 1986, she wed cinematographer David Claessen, but the pair divorced two years later. Goldberg married a third time in 1994, to actor Lyle Trachtenberg, but the couple divorced a year later.



During a 2016 interview with The New York Times, the longtime talk show host explained that she is “much happier” on her own and isn’t looking to get into another relationship.



"I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I'm not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone,” she insisted. “I don't want somebody in my house.”