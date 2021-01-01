Kieran Culkin recalls Macaulay Culkin being harassed by fans as a child

Kieran Culkin has opened up about his childhood in the spotlight.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Succession star remembered moments from his childhood where his brother, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, would be harassed by fans.

"One time, a woman pulled off his hat and looked at him and said, 'Yeah, it's him! You're not that cute,'" the 39-year-old recalled. "And then handed the hat back and walked away."

The actor remembered being mistaken for Macaulay on the set of Father of the Bride, where he played the son of Steve Martin and Diane Keaton.

"When I was doing one of the Father of the Bride movies, this woman ran up to me and said, 'Are you Macluckly Macluckly?' And I went, 'No.' She goes, 'Can I get a picture?' I said, 'I'm not him,'" he said. "And in my mind, I'm thinking, 'Nobody's that.'"

Culkin recounted how his family became involved in the entertainment industry after a neighbour who worked for the Light Opera of Manhattan repertory theatre company needed help with a show. The Emmy nominee knew early on that acting was "fun" for him as a kid, but the mood changed after his part in 2002's Igby Goes Down, a dramatic role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

"I was definitely not ready. I would not have been able to handle it, and I think I knew that. I would not have been able to handle whatever kind of success or attention came from that," he shared. "So I quite literally ran away from it."