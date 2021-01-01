Woody Harrelson punches man in 'self-defence' during dispute over photos

A police investigation has revealed Woody Harrelson acted in self-defense when he punched a man on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the 60-year-old actor was dining at The Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C with his daughter. According to a police report, Harrelson soon noticed that a man was taking photos of them.

The Hunger Games star allegedly approached the man and asked him to delete the photos and stop taking any more. The confrontation quickly became heated, and the man allegedly "lunged" at the actor "in an attempt to grab his neck" and Harrelson responded by punching the unnamed man in the neck.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said the man in the argument was "highly intoxicated" when he was approached. Sternbeck believes that the Zombieland star acted "in self-defense." No charges have been filed and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Harrelson has three daughters and it is unclear which one was dining with him before the incident.

The actor is currently in Washington, D.C. to shoot a series for HBO called The White House Plumbers, revolving around the Nixon administration's Watergate scandal and the break-in at the Democratic National Committee's headquarters at the hotel. The Emmy award-winning actor plays E. Howard Hunt, a former CIA agent who aided the break-in.