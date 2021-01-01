Jake Gyllenhaal cast in superhero movie Prophet

Jake Gyllenhaal is to star in the superhero film 'Prophet'.

The 40-year-old actor is attached to play the lead role in the upcoming movie that will be directed by 'Extraction' helmer Sam Hargrave.

The picture is based on the Image comic book from 'Deadpool' creator Rob Liefeld and centres on the character of John Prophet, a man who gains superhuman strength after being subjected to scientific experiments by the Germans during World War II.

Marc Guggenheim is writing the script for the comic book adaptation, with Studio8's Jeff Robinov and John Graham producing with Prime Universe Films' Liefeld, Adrian Askarieh and Brooklyn Weaver.

Studio8 CEO Robinov said: "It's been a goal of ours to work with Jake and Sam for quite some time, so we're very excited to finally be collaborating with them on this unique, action-packed genre film.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what they envision for bringing this story to life – a story we're sure will stand out in the comic book world as a powerful, emotionally charged and visually distinctive film."

Jake will next appear with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the Michael Bay crime drama 'Ambulance' while Sam will return to direct a sequel to 'Extraction' with Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as mercenary Tyler Rake.

The 'Zodiac' star previously explained that he found it "torture" filming love scenes with Jennifer Aniston in the 2002 film 'The Good Girl' because he had a crush on the 'Friends' star.

In an interview with 'The Howard Stern Show', Jake said: "Oh yeah, it was torture, yes it was.

"But it was also not torture.

"I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both."

Jake added that the "mechanical nature" of intimate scenes helped him keep his feeling for Jennifer well hidden.

He said: "Weirdly, love scenes are awkward, because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it?

"That doesn't turn me on.

"It's oddly mechanical.

"And also it's a dance, you're choreographing for a camera.

"You can get in it but it's like a fight scene, you have to choreograph those scenes."