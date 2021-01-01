Kim Kardashian recruits John Cena and Amy Schumer for The Bachelorette spoof

Kim Kardashian recruited Amy Schumer and John Cena for a hilarious spoof of The Bachelorette as part of her appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

The reality TV star served as guest host of the U.S. sketch programme on Saturday night, and for one segment titled The Dreamy Guy, parodied the popular dating show.

Playing a character called Rochelle, Kim first presented a "token" to actor Chase Crawford.

"Chase, I had so much fun at the go-kart track with you. Thank you so much for telling me all about your gigantic hit show, Gossip Girl," she said, before calling on former The Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron and deadpanning: "Tyler C, thank you so much for showing me your perfectly hot body. That was really vulnerable of you."

In addition, Blake Griffin, Jesse Williams, Chris Rock, and SNL castmember Kyle Mooney, took part in the "token" ceremony.

But the surprise addition came in the form of I Feel Pretty star Amy.

"This might be against the rules but I really connected with one of the producers on the show. Amy S!" Kim commented, before Amy walked onto set to huge applause from the audience. "Even though I've never dated a woman before, I feel like there's something..."

Amy then cut Kim off, made a shushing sound, and touched the 40-year-old's face, before noting, "I feel the same."

And to conclude, the mother-of-four asked wrestler-turned-actor "John C" to take a token.

"I really going to need you to figure out your wife situation," Kim stated, referring to John's wife Shay Shariatzadeh. "But first, do you accept this token?"

To which the star laughingly replied, "Yes, yes, a thousand times yes."