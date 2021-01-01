Christina Ricci weds

Christina Ricci has married Mark Hampton.



The Sleepy Hollow actress took to Instagram on Saturday to announced that she had tied the knot with the hairstylist.



"Mr. and Mrs.," she captioned a selfie depicting herself and Mark smiling at the camera, adding chapel and heart emojis.



Christina, who announced in August that she was expecting a baby with her beau, didn't share any further details about the nuptials.



However, a number of her celebrity friends were quick to send congratulatory messages.



"Oh my god yay!!!!!" wrote Kat Dennings, while Juliette Lewis commented, "Such a beautiful union," and Kelly Ripa posted, "Congratulations! What fantastic news!"



Christina, 41, was previously married to James Heerdegen from 2013 until 2020, with the former couple welcoming son Freddie in 2014.