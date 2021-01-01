George Clooney rules out future political run

George Clooney has no intention of venturing into politics.



In an interview with BBC's Andrew Marr, the 60-year-old actor discussed American politics and was asked if he would ever consider running for office.



"No, because I would actually like to have a nice life," Clooney quipped. He explained that as he gets older, he wants to take on less work and more leisure activities, including basketball.



"I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years," he explained. "In 20 years, I will be 80 and that's a real number. Doesn't matter how much you work out, what you eat, you're 80 and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way."



Clooney, who is a supporter of U.S. President Joe Biden, was asked about the leader's approval rating, which is currently at 48 per cent. The actor shrugged it off as a result of his predecessor Donald Trump's legacy.



"It's like taking a battered child and thinking everything's going to be OK his first day in school," he mused. "There's a lot of things that have to be repaired, there's a lot of healing that has to happen, and it's going to take time."



Clooney added that he hopes his home country has "a little more sense" than to return Trump to the Oval Office.



"It's so funny, because he was just this knucklehead," the actor concluded. "I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out he'd be like, 'What's the name of that girl?' That's all he was."