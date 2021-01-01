William Shatner's space flight delayed

William Shatner's journey to space has been delayed.



Representatives for Blue Origin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space travel company, announced on Sunday that Shatner's flight, originally scheduled for 12 October, would be pushed back by a day due to weather conditions.



"Due to forecasted winds on Tuesday, Oct. 12, Blue Origin's mission operations team has made the decision to delay the launch of NS-18 and is now targeting Wednesday, Oct. 13," a Blue Origin spokeswoman said in a statement.



Last week, the Star Trek lead revealed that he had accepted an invitation from Bezos for a complimentary trip into space. The 90-year-old actor will join three others for the sub-orbital journey, making him the oldest person to travel to space.



"Yes, it's true; I'm going to be a 'rocket man!'" Shatner tweeted, later adding: "It's never too late to experience new things."



The flight will last 10 minutes and reach no higher than 106 kilometres. After reaching maximum height, the capsule will parachute back to Earth and land near the original take-off point in West Texas.



"I've heard about space for a long time now," the actor said in a statement released via Blue Origin. "I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle."



Bezos has spoken in the past about his love for the Star Trek franchise, where Shatner played his career-defining role as Captain Kirk. The billionaire even had a cameo in 2016's Star Trek Beyond, playing a high-ranking alien.