Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges get married in Mexico

Adam DeVine tied the knot with his actress fiancee Chloe Bridges over the weekend.

The Pitch Perfect star exchanged vows with The Carrie Diaries actress in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the actor's representative confirmed to the New York Post's Page Six and People.

DeVine's Workaholics co-star Erik Griffin was one of the first to reveal the wedding news on social media, with him sharing a picture of himself, DeVine and their co-stars Anders Holm and Blake Anderson celebrating at a bar on Sunday. In the snap, DeVine, 37, can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and trousers with white Vans sneakers.

"Dem Boyz! Devine is off the market! Such an awesome wedding!" Griffin wrote in the caption.

Comedian Adam Ray, who officiated the ceremony, also posted a carousel of snaps from the weekend on Instagram alongside the caption, "All the love. All the laughs... CONGRATS Chloe & Adam."

DeVine and Bridges have yet to comment on their big day, however, the Pretty Little Liars actress warned her Instagram followers in early October that her page was "going to be a very wedding-heavy account for the next two weeks."

She also wrote, "Were we crazy for trying to plan a wedding during a global pandemic?? Probably, yeah, cause many, many things went wrong including but not limited to us both getting breakthrough covid... But we gave it our best shot and it’s almost here and it seems like it’s actually going to pan out!!"

The actors began dating after meeting on the set of the comedy slasher film The Final Girls in 2014. They announced their engagement in October 2019.