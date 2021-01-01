Timothée Chalamet addresses Armie Hammer sexual assault allegations

Timothée Chalamet has broken his silence about the sexual assault allegations against his co-star Armie Hammer.

In an interview with Time magazine, the 25-year-old actor gave a brief response after he was asked about his Call Me By Your Name love interest.

"I totally get why you're asking that," he said. "But it's a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don't want to give you a partial response."

Earlier this year, multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor. Los Angeles Police Department officials launched an investigation after a woman identified as Effie accused Hammer of rape.

During a press conference following the revelations, the accuser claimed Hammer had mentally, emotionally, and sexually abused her during a four-year on/off relationship, during which the actor was still married to Elizabeth Chambers. He has denied the allegations made against him and his lawyer has since provided screenshots of alleged text conversations between his client and Effie, which suggest he told her they couldn't pursue a relationship.

The actor's lawyer also said Hammer's encounters with Effie were "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

The scandal has cost Hammer a string of TV and film roles - following the accusations, he stepped down as Jennifer Lopez's co-star in Shotgun Wedding and was replaced by Josh Duhamel, while Miles Teller has filled his role in The Godfather miniseries The Offer.

In June, a source told Variety that Hammer had sought treatment at a rehab centre in Florida.