Bhad Bhabie addresses plastic surgery rumours

Bhad Bhabie has addressed cosmetic surgery rumours once and for all.



The 18-year-old, real name Danielle Bregoli, took to Instagram on Monday to respond to claims that she has had facial reconstruction after followers analysed her appearance following a video where she sported a variety of looks.



"I got 1/2 syringe of lip fillers a couple months ago, veneers and Sculptra (dermal filler) and silicone in my butt," the Cash Me Outside rapper said. "I've told y'all that multiple times."



Bhabie, who initially rose to fame after appearing on a Dr Phil segment, said that any other changes to her appearance were from make-up and the natural impacts of puberty.



"What's the point of my wearing make up if it don't make me look better? Im only 18 why would I get full facial reconstruction surgery when I don't even know how I'm gonna look when I get older (sic)?" she commented. "Only when I wear make up and/ or wigs y'all say I got surgery and compare it to pics of me at 13... no one else looks the same at 18 as they did 13 14 everyone has a glow up."



At the end of her response, the rising star assured her followers that if she gets more surgery in the future, she will let them know.



"When I do get my nose done I will b glad to let y'all know. But funny thing ab (about) me is I'm scared as hell Of being put under anesthesia so I would never even do that over some looks only if it was a life or death situation or something for my health (sic)," Bhabie concluded.