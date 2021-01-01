Dwayne Johnson is not ruling out a future in politics

Dwayne Johnson is not ruling out a run for office.



In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 49-year-old actor weighed in on a potential run for public office and confirmed he has looked into the possibility while also casting doubt on his policy chops.



Johnson told the publication that he has done "a small amount of research and analysis to see where this comes from and to see what it could look like in the future," which showed that "indicators are all very positive, in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028."



"You know, at the end of the day, I don't know the first thing about politics," he continued. "I don't know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every f**king American who bleeds red, and that's all of them. And - there's no delusion here - I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn't necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That's where I am today."



Polling by Piplsay in April surveyed American attitudes about several would-be celebrity candidates, including Angelina Jolie, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Hanks. Reports showed that 46 per cent of Americans would vote for the former wrestler if he ran. The Jungle Cruise star responded to the result on Instagram, telling his 274 million followers that it would be an "honor to serve".



"I don't think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club-but if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve you, the people," he wrote.