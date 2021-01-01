Jodie Comer struggled with The Last Duel costume changes

Jodie Comer struggled with the costume changes on 'The Last Duel'.

The 28-year-old actress plays Marguerite de Carrouges in Sir Ridley Scott's historical epic, which also stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver, but admits that it was a nightmare changing in and out of period costume as the flick is set in 14th century France.

Jodie told the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column: "When you're filming in a field, and have to go to the bathroom, and you have 17 layers on, it gets a bit tiresome. But all in all, it was amazing."

The 'Killing Eve' star also had to contend with uncomfortable footwear while working on the movie.

Jodie said: "I had a hefty pair of wooden clogs on. I don't think you ever see them. Ridley liked the sound they made on cobbles."

The film is based on Eric Jager's book of the same name and tells the story of Marguerite de Carrouges, a French noblewoman who is raped by her husband's friend in the late 1300s.

The accused knight Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) denies the crime so Marguerite's husband Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) challenges him to a duel to the death to determine whether he is guilty or not. It is the last duel to be legally sanctioned in France and Marguerite will be burned at the stake as punishment for her false allegation if her husband loses.

Jodie explained that she was pleased to give a voice to a person who is often neglected by history.

She said: "I was looking forward to giving this woman a voice.

"There was so little information about her, and she was the one who experienced this horrific attack, yet there was a whole encyclopaedia about the men and how they fought and what they wore and who they were. To hear the creators' main focus was to give her the opportunity to speak her truth was what really grabbed my attention."