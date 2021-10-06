Letitia Wright denies making anti-vaccination comments on Black Panther 2 set

Letitia Wright has denied expressing anti-vaccination comments on the set of Black Panther 2.



In December last year, the 27-year-old actress shut down her social media accounts after she faced severe backlash for sharing a YouTube video that questioned whether or not to take the Covid-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter published an article about the lack of vaccine mandates on film and TV sets and a source claimed that Wright expressed similar anti-vax views while making Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.



The Guyanese-British actress made her social media comeback on Wednesday to set the record straight.



"It saddens me to have to address the reports published by the Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021. The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue," she wrote beneath an image of a knight with the Bible verse: "Weapons made to attack you won't be successful; words meant to attack you won't hurt at all."



"Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & maintain my main focus is always to do work that's impactful and inspiring," she continued.



Wright concluded her post by stating that working on her craft will "continue to be my only focus" and wishing her followers, "Gods love, peace & joy for you all (sic)."