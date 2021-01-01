NEWS Jodie Comer to receive the TV Awards 2021 Variety Outstanding Achievement Award Newsdesk Share with :





One of the UK’s fastest rising comedy stars, British-Kurdish comedian Kae Kurd, has been announced today as host of this year’s Edinburgh TV Awards.



Kurd, whose debut stand up special Kurd Your Enthusiasm garnered over 100K views on YouTube, is making waves right across the industry through TV appearances on Live at the Apollo (BBC Two) and Don’t Hate the Playaz (ITV2). He also has numerous writing credits including Charlie Brooker’s Death to 2020 (Netflix) Cunk & Other Humans (BBC Two) and Redknapp’s Big Night Out (Sky One). His debut nationwide tour The Spoken Kurd, which started this week, sold out in record time.



Kurd will host the Awards with an exclusive stand up set in what will be the second digital ceremony held on Twitter, following in the footsteps on hot comedy property, Munya Chawawa who took the hosting honours last year.



Kurd said “It’s a huge honour to host this years Edinburgh TV Awards, especially seeing the names that have hosted in previous years. I feel really proud to be able to a part of recognising some really talented people.”



Acclaimed British actor Jodie Comer will be honoured by the Awards, in partnership with Variety, with the Outstanding Achievement Award, to celebrate her remarkable work, ranging from UK critically acclaimed dramas Killing Eve and Help - written by this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival MacTaggart speaker, Jack Thorne - to International blockbusters Free Guy and The Last Duel.



Variety’s International Editor, Manori Ravindran, said: “Jodie Comer has never ceased to surprise with her extraordinary versatility and knack for selecting roles that really get under the skin. From her performances in the BBC's "Thirteen" and Channel 4's "Help" to playing one of television's most entertaining villains in "Killing Eve" and making her major film debut in "Free Guy," Jodie is wonderfully unpredictable and always electric on screen. We are thrilled to present her with Variety and the Edinburgh TV Festival's Outstanding Achievement Award.”



Taking place on the Edinburgh TV Festival’s official Twitter account @EdinburghTVFest from 1pm BST on Thursday October 21st, the ceremony will celebrate the outstanding TV and entertainment gems produced in the last 12 months, with Kurd and some other celebrity guests revealing this year's winners across a range of hotly contested categories.



The Breakthrough Talent category boasts an exceptional line-up of rising stars who burst onto screens in a big way this year. Olly Alexander, Rosie Jones, Yinka Bokinni, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells and Hector Abbott all make the shortlist.



The Best TV Actor categories also see some of the year’s most memorable performances recognised across both comedy and Drama including Anna Maxwell Martin, Tanya Moodie, Anjana Vasan, OT Fagbenle, Joe Gilgun, David Tennant, Jason Watkins, Keeley Hawes, Rakie Ayola, and Billie Piper.



Nominees for Best TV Presenter award will include Anita Rani, Grayson Perry, Bradley Walsh, Romesh Ranganathan, Graham Norton and Roman Kemp.



Further information and FAQs can be found on the Edinburgh TV Festival website www.thetvfestival.com