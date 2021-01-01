Sharon Stone comments on Jonah Hill's appearance after he begged fans to stop

Sharon Stone has attracted criticism online by commenting on Jonah Hill's appearance after he recently begged fans to stop.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Superbad star asked followers not to write remarks about his body, whether the comments were positive or negative.

"I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body," he wrote in a note. "Good or bad I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."

However, in the comments section, Stone asked: "Can I say you look good cuz you do (fire emoji)."

The message quickly generated over 400 responses, with one fan writing, "Sharon Stone did not understand the assignment," and another follower posting, "CAN YOU NOT READ SHARON?"

Stone has not yet responded.

Hill has been shifting his message to self-love over the past few years, and in August, he showed off a new shoulder tattoo of a yellow circle with the geometric hand surrounded by the words "BODY LOVE."