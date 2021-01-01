Robin Williams' daughter Zelda asks people to stop sending her viral impersonation video

Zelda Williams has asked Twitter users to stop sending her the viral video of impressionist Jamie Costa impersonating her late father Robin.



Costa went viral earlier this week when he shared his video "ROBIN Test Footage Scene" which shows him as Williams getting ready to shoot TV sitcom Mork & Mindy in his dressing room on the Paramount lot in March 1982 when his co-star Pam Dawber, played by Sarah Murphree, informs him that his good friend John Belushi has died.



Viewers were impressed with his uncanny impersonation and it began circulating widely on social media, with some Twitter users even sending the clip to Zelda, and the 32-year-old eventually put out a message asking people to stop "spamming" her with the video.



"Guys, I'm only saying this because I don't think it'll stop until I acknowledge it ... please, stop sending me the 'test footage'. I've seen it," she tweeted. "Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn't against him, but y'all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird."



One user replied stating that the video isn't meant to be cruel or rude or promote sadness and a lot of people loved the Mrs. Doubtfire star.



"I said nothing about cruel or rude. The clip made me uncomfy so I was asking kindly for folks to stop sending it to me over and over," Zelda replied. "Your love for Dad doesn’t mean I have to tolerate being bombarded in silence, and being projected upon can be pretty exhausting some days."



Williams died by suicide in August 2014 at the age of 63 after battling Lewy body dementia. Belushi passed away from a drug overdose in 1982, when he was 33.