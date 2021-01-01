Sean Penn and Leila George split

Sean Penn and Leila George have reportedly parted ways after one year of marriage.



According to editors at People, the Australian actress, who is the daughter of Vincent D'Onofrio, filed documents to divorce the Mystic River actor in Los Angeles on Friday.



Neither Penn nor George, 29, have commented on the news.



The former couple started dating in 2016 and married in July 2020.



Penn confirmed the “COVID wedding” during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers the month after the nuptials.



"By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way,” the 61-year-old revealed.



Penn was previously married to Robin Wright, with whom he shares two children, from 1996 until 2010, and to Madonna from 1985 until 1989.