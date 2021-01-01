Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green agree to divorce settlement

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have reportedly agreed to a divorce settlement.



The Jennifer's Body actress and the Beverly Hills, 90210 star married in 2010, and share three children - Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and five-year-old Journey.



In May 2020, Green, 48, announced that he and Fox had separated after nearly 10 years of marriage, and in November that year, the 35-year-old officially filed for divorce.



According to editors at TMZ, lawyers for Green and Fox have now reached a final settlement, with a judge expected to sign off the papers shortly.



In addition, court documents show that the former couple have agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their children, and that Fox will have her original surname officially reinstated.



The Hollywood stars have both moved on following the split. Green is dating Dancing with the Stars professional Sharna Burgess, while Fox is in a relationship with musician/actor Machine Gun Kelly.