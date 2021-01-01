Jussie Smollett trial date set after dismissal denied

A court date has been set in the case against Jussie Smollett.



On Friday, the former Empire star's lawyer, Nenye Uche, argued that forcing Smollett to stand trial would violate his rights, because he had already forfeited a $10,000 (£7,280) bond and completed community service.



However, Judge James Linn struck down the appeal due to the case being handed over to a special prosecutor and tried by a separate judge.



The 39-year-old will stand trial over an incident in 2019 where he allegedly told Chicago police officers that he was attacked outside of his apartment by two men in ski masks. Smollett claimed the pair physically assaulted him while using racial and homophobic slurs.



Later, investigators alleged the actor set up the scenario and paid the two men to attack him because he was reportedly unhappy with his salary on the hit show.



Initially, Smollett was charged with falsifying a police report, but the charges were dropped by Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx last year. A special prosecutor was then appointed to the case, and in February 2020, he was charged with six counts of disorderly conduct.



Jury selection for the case will begin on 29 November. The Alien: Covenant actor has pleaded not guilty to all counts.