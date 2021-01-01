Jodie Comer hopes for Free Guy sequel

Jodie Comer wants to make a 'Free Guy' sequel.

The 28-year-old actress starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in the action-comedy flick and would be up for reprising the role as Millie Rusk/Molotov Girl – although hopes her character has an outfit change as Disney pursue a follow-up to the hit movie.

Jodie told The Hollywood Reporter: "Honest to God, that job was a really, really magical job, and I would love to get back on set with all those guys in Boston in a hot summer with the leather pants.

"I think I'm gonna have to the leather pants, but maybe she could have an outfit change, though?"

'The Last Duel' actress previously explained the challenges that came with developing both her in-game character and real-life character for the film.

Jodie said: "Yeah, it was great fun. I mean, it was a huge part of what attracted me to the project, of having to really ensure that Molotov still had an essence of Millie, but she was very visually and physically very different.

"The accent was Shawn (Levy) and Ryan's idea. And I was initially like, 'Oh, I don't know,' because having done 'Killing Eve', there's a lot of languages and accent changes. And I was like, 'I don't really want to be that girl.'

"But it made sense to me. My brother has played video games all his life of us growing up, and a lot of the time his characters were American, and he's from Liverpool, in the UK. So it made sense to me, the story aspect."