Michael Caine to downsize from beloved family home

Michael Caine is planning to downsize and move out of the lavish country home he has lived in for more than two decades.

The 88-year-old, who recently had to squash rumours he is planning to retire from acting, has lived with his wife Shakira at his sprawling Keston Lodge estate in leafy Surrey since 1999, but placed it on the market before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The impressive mansion has acres of gardens, a leisure complex featuring an indoor swimming pool, hot tub and gym area, paddocks, and, of course, a home cinema.

However, Caine is now ready to move on so he can be near his daughter Natasha's home in south London.

"I'm going to get a smaller one (house)," the Zulu star told The Guardian. "Because the grandchildren have all gone now. They're all growing up. So, I'm going to move back to be nearer to them, where it's easier for them to visit. I'm going to move to Wimbledon. My daughter, Natasha, lives in Wimbledon."

The veteran actor insisted he's never been one to throw away money, but a beautiful home where he could watch his grandchildren grow up has been a good use of his fortune.

"I've always lived to the highest limit that my money would allow," Caine explained. "I mean, I'm not extravagant. I'm not silly. I'm not out buying caviar every day. But yeah, I'm talking to you from a great big house with 24 acres of land. Which is fantastic because it means that my grandchildren can come and visit, and they disappear instantly and just go running around. Two miles, running round and round the garden."