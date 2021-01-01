New dad Kieran Culkin uses work commitments to catch up on sleep

New dad Kieran Culkin feels guilty when he gets to catch up on sleep while away from his family due to work commitments.

Kieran, the brother of Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin, has seen his own star rise since appearing as dissolute media heir Roman Roy in HBO's hit drama Succession - meaning he's often had to do shoots and promotional work despite having two young children.

And he has admitted keeping busy does have its perks.

"When we had a kid the first time, I actually left town to do a talk show and was out of town those first few days and I was getting a lot of sleep, and felt guilty," he told U.K. breakfast host Lorraine Kelly.

The 39-year-old became a dad for the first time when his wife Jazz Charton gave birth to a daughter, Kinsey Sioux, in September 2019 and the couple had their second child, a son named Wilder Wolf, in August.

Although he's also been on the road to promote Succession's third series, Kieran explained that he's very used to juggling parenthood and work now.

"My body clock understands I'm a father now," he joked, before going on to explain that when he's not working, he's a hands-on dad. "I actually love the diaper changing, I feel it's a connected moment. That's when we can teach each other a lot of things. I come up with games, it's a bonding thing."

Succession, which also stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen and Alan Ruck, has earned rave reviews following the third season premiere on Sunday.