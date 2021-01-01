Edie Falco says James Gandolfini was her 'real soul mate'

Edie Falco found a soul mate in her late The Sopranos co-star James Gandolfini.

Looking back on her role as Carmela on The Sopranos, the 58-year-old actress spoke to The New Yorker about her relationship with her on-screen husband, more than two decades on from when the show first premiered.

"I don't know how to explain this. We were just really regular middle-class, suburban kids that were never supposed to become famous actors," Falco recalled.

"My interpretation is that the whole time, he was, like, 'What the hell is going on?' " she continued. "I remember, when we got picked up for the second season, he said to me, 'Yeah, well, I just have no idea what the hell we did, but we've got to try to do it again.' And I said, 'I hear you. I don't know. We'll figure something out.'"

Falco praised Gandolfini, who died unexpectantly in 2013 at age 51, for his "unactor-y" persona and his self-deprecating sense of humour. "He was a real soul mate in that regard," she said.

Recently, Gandolfini's iconic character was revisited in The Soprano's prequel The Many Saints of Newark. In the film, Gandolfini's real-life son, Michael Gandolfini, plays a young Tony Soprano in his teenage years.