Celine Dion delays Las Vegas concerts due to medical issue

Celine Dion has delayed her upcoming Las Vegas shows as a result of "severe and persistent muscle spasms".

The Canadian superstar had been due to perform a gig at the Resorts World Theater on 5 November, as well as a series of concerts between 19 January and 5 February 2022.

But on Tuesday, a representative revealed that Dion was currently receiving medical attention.

"Celine has been experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing," a statement on the venue's website reads. "Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show."

Concertgoers can expect an automatic refund.

And in a statement posted on her website, Dion insisted she was focused on getting better.

"I'm heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words," the 53-year-old added. "My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better... I want to get through this as soon as I can."