Alyssa Milano arrested at voting rights protest

Alyssa Milano has been arrested while participating in a protest held in Washington, D.C.



On Tuesday, a demonstration was staged outside of the White House to bring attention to the Freedom to Vote Act, which Senators are set to discuss on Wednesday.



The group came together due to push back from Congressional Republicans, who have threatened to block the legislation which would improve voting access and make Election Day a federal holiday.



Several protesters from People for the American Way, who organised the gathering, were arrested for the action, including actress Milano, who tweeted, “I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights."



The 48-year-old urged others to take part in the action, adding: “Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live.”



Protesters were allegedly asked to move along by a U.S. Park Police officer who informed them that they were in violation of a law that prohibits obstructing streets or sidewalks.



Aside from Milano, 23 protesters were arrested.