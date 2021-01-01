Jonah Hill fires back at critics who accused him of 'ruining' surfing

Jonah Hill has fired back at critics who claimed he "ruined" surfing.



On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actor shared a photo of a sticker to his Instagram Stories that reads "Jonah Hill Ruined Surfing" and immediately hit back with a promise to keep doing what he loves.



"I will never stop doing things that make me happy no matter how insecure my happiness makes you," the Superbad star wrote in the next post.



His girlfriend, Sarah Brady, also clapped back at the message on her account, writing, "Only kooks do s**t like this. I know this ain't it. Respect your beach by respecting others."



Brady, who is a longtime surfer and environmental activist, added: "If you feel the need to rain on someone else's parade, ask yourself why and consider getting yourself a life."



She also emphasised her love for her boyfriend, concluding with, "I love my man @jonahhill and am proud of him for getting into surfing for the pure joy it brings."



Hill said in a recent interview with GQ that he has taken to surfing over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.



The couple recently went public with their relationship, with Brady posting a photo of the two on the beach captioned: "My whole heart."