Ruby Rose alleges unsafe conditions and misconduct on Batwoman set

Ruby Rose has alleged she experienced unsafe working conditions and misconduct on the set of Batwoman.

The Australian actress was cast as Kate Kane in The CW show back in 2018, but underwent emergency surgery for a spine issue that led to two herniated discs caused by doing physical stunts, and announced her departure in May 2020.

While Ruby didn’t offer an official reason for her exit at the time, in a series of posts shared to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, she alleged former Warner Bros. boss Peter Roth insisted that she return to work just 10 days after undergoing back surgery.

“To everyone who said I was too stiff on bawoman (sic), imagine going back to work 10 days after this … 10 DAYS!!!!!!” she wrote alongside photos of her in hospital. “Or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I’d let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn’t recast and i just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set) that is (sic) be the one who cost so many people their jobs.”

Ruby also levelled a series of allegations at Dougray Scott, who played Jacob Kane on Batwoman for the first two seasons. She claimed Scott “hurt a female stunt double, he yelled like a little b**ch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted. He abused women and in turn as the lead of a show I sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined.”

In addition, Ruby criticised showrunner Caroline Dries for allegedly refusing to postpone production at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and for allowing to unsafe conditions on set, meaning the star “got cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind”.

The 35-year-old also claimed to have witnessed unsafe working conditions for employees, and saw a crew member suffer third-degree burns and found out that a personal assistant had been left paralysed as the result of an accident.

Executives at The CW and Warner Bros. have not yet responded to Ruby’s allegations.

For the second season of Batwoman, Javicia Leslie was cast as Ryan Wilder – the new Batwoman.