Warner Bros. executives reject Ruby Rose's allegations of mistreatment on Batwoman set

Warner Bros. executives have hit back at Ruby Rose's allegations of abuse and workplace negligence on the set of Batwoman.

The Australian actress left the superhero show after just one season in May 2020, and on Wednesday, took to her Instagram Stories to allege that abuse, negligence, and poor working conditions were among the reasons she fell out with producers.

However, Warner executives responded with their own strongly worded statement, calling her account "revisionist history" and claiming that she was fired following an internal investigation into "multiple complaints about workplace behaviour”.

Rumours of an investigation into Rose's actions swirled following the announcement of her exit last year but had not been officially confirmed until this week.

"Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behaviour that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," their statement read.

Rose had told fans to "stop asking" if she would return to that "awful show", adding: "I wouldn't return for any amount of money... nor did I quit.

"They ruined (her character) Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away."

She alleged several people working on the production had sustained onset injuries, including herself, a personal assistant, a crew member who suffered third-degree burns, and also accused her co-star Dougray Scott of yelling at women on set and "hurting a female stunt double".

Scott has also denied her allegations, telling The Wrap: "I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by (Rose); they are entirely made up and never happened.

"As Warner Bros Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour."