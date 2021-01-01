Blake Lively blasts Instagram account for posting image of her children

Blake Lively has called out an online fan account for posting an image of her children.

Earlier this week, the people behind an Instagram page that shares photos of celebrities and their families uploaded a paparazzi picture of The Rhythm Section actress, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their daughters James, six, Inez, five, and two-year-old Betty.

In response, Blake posted a strongly-worded message on the Instagram page in question.

"This is so disturbing. I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me," she fired. "This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please.

"Some parents are ok with this. We. Are. NOT.”

The image in question has since been deleted. In response, Blake thanked the fans who unfollowed the account.

"Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children. YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you,” the 34-year-old added.